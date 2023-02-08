U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance Gina M?ndez Mir? nomination to be U.S District Judge for Puerto Rico

Washington D.C. – The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee approved yesterday – 11 to 9 – to advance Gina M?ndez Mir? nomination to the U.S. District Court in San Juan for the full Senate’s consideration.

This is the second time that the committee has recommended M?ndez Mir?’s confirmation. Republican Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), like what happened the first time, was the only minority Senator to vote in favor.

M?ndez Mir?, currently a judge on the Puerto Rico Court of Appeals, had been recommended last Congress, but her confirmation remained pending. As soon as the 118th Congress began, President Joe Biden renominated her on January 3 to fill the only remaining vacancy on the U.S. District Court in Puerto Rico.

Last semester, the U.S. Senate confirmed the nominations of Mar?a Antongiorgi Jord?n and Camille V?lez Riv? as new federal court judges in San Juan. Antongiorgi Jord?n and V?lez Riv? are already serving.

“We expect to move forward (on the full Senate) with their nomination in the coming weeks,” said a spokesman for Senate Democratic Majority Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.).

M?ndez Mir? has served as a judge on the Puerto Rico Court of Appeals since 2016. She previously served as the Chief of Staff for the President of the Senate of Puerto Rico, Eduardo Bhatia, and the Assistant Attorney General for Human Resources for the Puerto Rico Department of Justice.

M?ndez-Mir? received her J.D. from the University of Puerto Rico School of Law and her M.A. from Princeton University. She is married to Maite Oronoz Rodr?guez, Chief Justice of the Puerto Rico Supreme Court.