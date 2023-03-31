Puerto Rico Senate Leadership hires new lobbying firm in Washington

Washington D.C. – The Puerto Rico Senate President’s Office signed a contract with a new lobbying firm in Washington D.C., Subject Matter, for $75,000.

According to the Comptroller’s Office, the Puerto Rico Senate signed the contract with Subject Matter last February, the firm owned by Steven Elmendorf, a veteran political strategist in Washington who was chief of staff to House Democratic Leader Richard Gephardt.

This week, Subject Matter is registered with Congress as the Senate representative for Puerto Rico. The contract runs through June 30, when the current Puerto Rican fiscal year ends.

This term, Puerto Rico Senate President Jos? Luis Dalmau Santiago has already awarded up to $300,000 in contracts to the lobbying firm Prime Policy.

Subject Matter registered with Congress as a lobbyist for the Puerto Rico Senate on issues such as efforts to integrate Puerto Rico into the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, and Medicare.

Last term, between 2018 and 2019, Subject Matter lobbied in Washington on behalf of the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency & Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA) on issues such as statehood, recovery from the 2017 hurricanes, and tax and economic issues, according to its reports to Congress. It then reported $350,000 in income and expenses based on contracts that reached $320,000, according to the Comptroller’s Office.

Subject Matter indicated that its lobbyists Cedric Grant, Barry LaSala, Keith Castaldo, and Sandra Alcal? would work on the island’s issues.

Grant was chief of staff to current House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.). He also served as director of the White House Office of Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships – Department of Commerce – during the Barack Obama administration and as senior advisor to former Democratic Representative Charles Rangel (N.Y.).

LaSala was an attorney on the Senate Small Business Committee when he worked for former presidential candidate Senator John Kerry (Mass.).

Castaldo was general counsel to Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Democratic Representative Bill Pascrell of New Jersey. Alcal? served as chief of staff to Representative Filem?n Vela and previously worked as the director of member services for the House Democratic Caucus and Chairman Hakeem Jeffries and Representative Joaqu?n Castro (Texas)

The Puerto Rico House, meanwhile, keeps the contract with Prime Policy. During this session, the House hired Washington, D.C. consultants for $512,000, most with Prime Policy ($342,000).

The Puerto Rico Executive Branch has signed contracts with lobbying and consulting firms in Washington, D.C., for approximately $15 million. These companies have reported lobbying revenues and expenses of $2.73 million.

Meanwhile, the Board overseeing the financial decisions of Puerto Rico’s elected government also has contracts with consulting firms in the United States for $2.8 million.