Jenniffer Gonz?lez and Pedro Pierluisi. (Carlos Giusti/Staff)

Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi and Resident Commissioner in Washington Jenniffer Gonz?lez yesterday stoked the debate about their political future and the possibility of a primary election in the New Progressive Party (PNP) when they coincided in an official activity in which the governor denied that his administration would pressure public servants who do not support his re-election bid.