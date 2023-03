Governor Pedro Pierluisi pressed Joe Biden’s administration in search of better fees for Medicare Advantage. (Ram?n “Tonito” Zayas)

Washington D.C. – Pedro Pierluisi told the federal government that the preliminary plan to regulate 2024 Medicare Advantage reimbursements, which could lead to a reduction of $800 million annually in payments to these health plans on the island, would represent “the biggest cut in federal funds for health care in Puerto Rico’s history.”