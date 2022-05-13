“No puedo decir que yo estoy sorprendida”, dice Zoé Laboy ante posible acusación contra Wanda Vázquez

La exsecretaria de la Gobernación expresó que no le sorprende la posible acusación a nivel federal contra la exgobernadora constitucional.