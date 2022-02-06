Manejadores de Emergencias afirman que fueron excluidos de los aumentos salariales

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Manejadores de Emergencias afirman que fueron excluidos de los aumentos salariales
The content originally appeared on: Radio Isla TV
-La presidenta del Sindicato Auténtico de Manejadores de Emergencias (SAME), Liz Colón Alicea denunció el domingo que los funcionarios del Gobierno de Puerto Rico y la Junta Fiscal los dejaron fueran de los acuerdos de aumento salarial y retiro.  “Es indignante que se trabaje y se legisle en beneficio de un solo componente del Departamento …