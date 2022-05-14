Investigan incidente con tres menores abandonados en apartamento en Toa Alta

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Investigan incidente con tres menores abandonados en apartamento en Toa Alta
The content originally appeared on: Radio Isla TV
La Policía investiga una querella por supuesto maltrato contra tres menores de edad, que fueron encontrados a eso del mediodía del viernes, en el Condominio Terrazas Del Cielo en el Barrio Piña de Toa Alta. Según la información preliminar un ciudadano que visitaba a un residente del lugar se encontró de frente a un menor …