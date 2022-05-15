Hombre muere tras ser baleado en Dorado

Un hombre murió por una herida de bala a eso de la 1:40 de la madrugada del domingo, en la Calle Méndez Vigo frente a un negocio en Dorado. Según el reporte de la Policía, se recibió una llamada a través del Sistema de Emergencias 9-1-1, sobre un herido de bala en el lugar. Al …