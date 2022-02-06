Hombre agrede a su padre y le pega fuego a parte de la residencia en San Sebastián

Un hombre de 32 años fue arrestado en la noche del sábado, por supuestamente maltratar a su padre de 64 años en la calle Gaviota de las Parcelas Hato Arriba en San Sebastián. Según el reporte de la Policía, el sujeto le profirió palabras soeces, lo empujó e incendió un cuarto aledaño a la residencia. El …