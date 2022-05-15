DS reporta 3 muertes y 345 hospitalizados en informe preliminar de COVID-19

·1 min read
Home
Local News
DS reporta 3 muertes y 345 hospitalizados en informe preliminar de COVID-19
The content originally appeared on: Radio Isla TV
El informe preliminar de COVID-19 del Departamento de Salud (DS) reportó el domingo o tres muertes y 345 hospitalizados. La tasa de positividad subió a 26.89 por ciento. El monitoreo cubre el periodo del 29 de abril de 2022 al 13 de mayo de 2022.