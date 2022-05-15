Directora de AEP no descarta suspender de empleo y sueldo a acusado exalcalde de Humacao

La directora ejecutiva de la Autoridad de Edificios Públicos (AEP)  Ivelysse Lebrón Durán informó que no se descarta suspender de empleo y sueldo al exalcalde de Humacao, Reinaldo Vargas Rodríguez. “El señor Reinado Vargas ocupa puesto de carrera en la Autoridad de Edificios Públicos tras ser transferido de la Autoridad de Energía Eléctrica.  Recientemente nos …