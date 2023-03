President Joe Biden presented the National Medal of Arts to Antonio Martorell, who was honored along with singer Jos? Feliciano and dozens of other artists and institutions. (Susan Walsh)

Washington D.C. – Moments before receiving the award from the U.S. President Joe Biden, Puerto Rican graphic artist and writer Antonio Martorell dedicated yesterday the National Medal of Arts to “all the artists of a still colonized Puerto Rico who promote positive change.”